Police chief summoned for meeting with Netanyahu, Ben Gvir to discuss electoral integrity – reports

Police Chief Commissioner Daniel Levy is expected to meet today with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to discuss police preparations to secure the integrity of Tuesday’s election after being summoned by the premier, according to Hebrew media reports.

No representatives from the opposition or Central Elections Committee were invited, according to the reports.

Levy had reportedly refused a similar meeting with just Ben Gvir on Thursday.

Sources cited by Haaretz at the time said the meeting was unusual because Ben Gvir has largely neglected office work to campaign.

The sources expressed concern that Ben Gvir would make political use of what he would learn at the meeting, according to Haaretz.