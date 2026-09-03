Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

Police say 16 detained in northern town in crackdown on underage marriages

Today, 11:14 am Edit

Police say that forces detained 16 people in a raid in the northern community of Yavne’el tied to illegal underage marriages.

In a statement, police say that a raid this morning in the Lower Galilee town resulted in the arrests of 16 adults and minors who are “suspected of having recently married or of having begun making actual preparations for an illegal wedding ceremony.”

Police say they have been waging an “ongoing battle” against the phenomenon taking place in a “small closed community” centered in the town. Yavne’el is home to a sizable Breslov Hasidic community.

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