Police say they’re probing arson in Palestinian village, arrested 4th suspect in Qusra attack

Police say officers accompanied by the IDF entered the Nablus-area village of Burqa today following a report received Monday evening about arson and assault there.

WAFA, the Palestinian Authority’s official news agency, cited the Red Crescent last night as saying two men aged 30 and 57 were rushed to a hospital after being assaulted by Israeli forces. But other Palestinian media said the two were attacked by settlers who also set fire to several vehicles.

Police, without describing the culprits as Israeli, say “several masked” assailants set fire to three cars and wounded some locals. The IDF has not commented on the incident.

The police officers who entered Burqa today gathered evidence and testimony, police say. No arrests are reported.

مستوطنون يضرمون النيران في مركبات فلسطينية خلال هجومهم على قرية برقة شمال غرب نابلس pic.twitter.com/aG9yLc2iw0 — الحدث (@AlHadath) September 7, 2026

Separately, police announce the arrest over the past hour of a fourth suspect in an August 29 settler attack on Qusra, weeks into the siege that settlers imposed on several houses in the Nablus-area village.

Police, together with the Shin Bet, also seized another vehicle that the attackers used, police add.

The suspect is a 20-year-old who lives in the central West Bank, according to police.

He will be brought before a court tomorrow to have his detention extended, police say.

The attackers on August 29 took over a Palestinian house with a family inside, and reportedly wounded a woman.

“The joint investigative team of police and the Shin Bet continues efforts to gather evidence and take testimony in order to find and arrest everyone who took part in the grave incident,” police say.