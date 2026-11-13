Police place snipers on Bedouin city rooftops to root out gunmen, say those opening fire to be ‘neutralized’

The Israel Police says it has stationed snipers on the rooftops of Rahat, a Bedouin city in southern Israel, in an effort to root out gunmen in the area.

Police say that one of the snipers’ roles will be to “neutralize” any gunmen who open fire in the city.

The snipers are taking position after heavy daytime gunfire was heard in Rahat, and after police found many weapons caches in the area. The violence prompted calls to police.

“For a month, we experienced clashes in three areas involving six families, and two young people were murdered,” said Rahat Mayor Talal al-Kernawi, according to Haaretz. “In recent days there has been nonstop gunfire that is endangering the lives of innocent civilians who are not involved in the conflicts.”

Police say that “forces from the southern district are working to find criminal elements and bring them to justice in order to reduce the shooting incidents.”