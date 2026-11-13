Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026

Commander of US Navy’s 5th Fleet visits Israel, discusses coordination with Israeli Navy

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:53 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Israeli Navy chief Vice Adm. Eyal Harel (left) and US Navy 5th Fleet commander Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw meet in Israel, in a handout photo published November 13, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
Israeli Navy chief Vice Adm. Eyal Harel (left) and US Navy 5th Fleet commander Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw meet in Israel, in a handout photo published November 13, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

The commander of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, the naval component of the US Central Command, completed a visit to Israel this week.

During the visit, 5th Fleet commander Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw met with Israeli Navy chief Vice Adm. Eyal Harel and other top naval officers, the Israeli military says.

“The commanders discussed the Navy’s actions during operations across the various arenas, strengthening the partnership to maintain regional stability and the security of maritime routes, mutual coordination between the fleets, and technological knowledge-sharing,” the IDF says in a statement.

The 5th Fleet is headquartered in Bahrain and has been involved in low-level fighting against Iran in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz in recent months, amid an American naval blockade of Iranian ports.

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