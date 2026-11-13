Reports: Settlers set fire to vehicle overnight, spray ‘Death to Arabs’ on Taybeh house

Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set fire to a vehicle overnight and spray-painted graffiti on the wall of a nearby house in the village of Taybeh, near Ramallah.

The graffiti read “Death to Arabs” and “Zionists, only Rosh Chodesh,” apparently referring to the beginning of the Hebrew month of Kislev on Tuesday and Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported.

Last night, Israeli settler terrorists attacked the Christian village of Taybeh and set fire to a car outside the home of a Palestinian Christian family. The family was inside, including an eight-month-old baby girl. The attack has received no headline coverage in Western media.… pic.twitter.com/yqS3lDeuAG — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) November 13, 2026

????BREAKING: Israeli Jewish settler terrorists set fire to a car outside the house of a sleeping Palestinian Christian family in the village of Taybeh, including an 8-month-old baby girl. On November 11, 2026, Yousef Hiles, a resident of the Old City of Jerusalem, was visiting… pic.twitter.com/KvDUPRm8V3 — Kegham Balian (@kbalian90) November 12, 2026