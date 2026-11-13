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Man from north said set to be indicted over posts praising slain Hamas leader Sinwar

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Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas terror group’s leader in the Gaza Strip, meets with the head of the Central Elections Commission, Hanna Nasser, in Gaza City, October 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas terror group’s leader in the Gaza Strip, meets with the head of the Central Elections Commission, Hanna Nasser, in Gaza City, October 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

A man is set to be indicted in northern Israel for allegedly writing social media posts praising Yahya Sinwar, the slain leader of Hamas and the architect of the terror group’s October 7, 2023, onslaught, Walla reports.

The man, a resident of the town of Yafia, also reportedly called for continued fighting against Israel. He also praised slain Hamas leader Ahmed Yassin, according to police, and shared a social media post from Hamas.

The report, which does not name the suspect, says he was arrested late last month and is set to be charged today with incitement to racism and publishing a direct call for acts of terror, along with other offenses.

Prosecutors are expected to ask that his sentence be extended until his trial concludes.

 

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