Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026
Microsoft says ‘not aware of any malicious activity’ causing Outlook outage
Microsoft says it is not aware of any “malicious activity” behind the hours-long disruption of its Outlook email services.
“As of now, we are not aware of any malicious activity that is causing this incident. We will continue to treat this incident with urgency and priority until full resolution,” Microsoft says.
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