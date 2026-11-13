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Microsoft says ‘not aware of any malicious activity’ causing Outlook outage

By AFP Today, 9:37 am
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Illustrative: People walk past a Microsoft office in New York, November 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall)
Illustrative: People walk past a Microsoft office in New York, November 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall)

Microsoft says it is not aware of any “malicious activity” behind the hours-long disruption of its Outlook email services.

“As of now, we are not aware of any malicious activity that is causing this incident. We will continue to treat this incident with urgency and priority until full resolution,” Microsoft says.

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