Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026
Nvidia ex-CEO Huang summoned to testify before US lawmakers, senator says
Jensen Huang, who resigned as chip giant Nvidia’s chief executive, has been asked to appear before US lawmakers, a Republican senator says, adding that the US commerce secretary was also summoned.
“Recent reports raise serious concerns about our national security and the protection of sensitive US technology. I am requesting that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testify before the Senate Banking Committee,” the committee’s chairman Tim Scott says on X.
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