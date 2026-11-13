Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026

Nvidia ex-CEO Huang summoned to testify before US lawmakers, senator says

By AFP Today, 8:05 am
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Jensen Huang, CEO and co-founder of US chip maker Nvidia. (Courtesy)
Jensen Huang, CEO and co-founder of US chip maker Nvidia. (Courtesy)

Jensen Huang, who resigned as chip giant Nvidia’s chief executive, has been asked to appear before US lawmakers, a Republican senator says, adding that the US commerce secretary was also summoned.

“Recent reports raise serious concerns about our national security and the protection of sensitive US technology. I am requesting that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testify before the Senate Banking Committee,” the committee’s chairman Tim Scott says on X.

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