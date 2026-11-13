Schumer: ‘I have the votes’ to continue leading Senate Democrats

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, who has led Democrats in the chamber for close to a decade, says in a statement that he has the votes to continue in the position after facing a challenge from Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen.
“I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead,” he says. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader. I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people.”
Schumer, who turns 76 later this month, is poised to become Senate majority leader in January after his party retook control of the Senate in last week’s US midterm elections. The party will hold at least 55 of the chamber’s 100 seats.
Van Hollen announced on Thursday that he would challenge Schumer, calling for “a change from the status quo that isn’t working for working people.” He acknowledged he was the “underdog.”
“It’s now on us to meet this moment, and to do that we need new leadership,” Van Hollen said. “That is why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader.”
One issue where the two senators differ is Israel: Schumer has been a stalwart supporter of the country, though he is also an outspoken opponent of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Van Hollen is one of Israel’s most vocal critics in the Senate.
Senate Democrats will elect their leader next month.
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