Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026
Europe will ‘safeguard interests,’ support Ukraine in Russia talks, EU chief says
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen says Europe will defend its interests and back Ukraine in talks to end Russia’s war, after US envoys said it will be at the table in future negotiations.
“I think it is self-explanatory that Europe is included in the peace talks to safeguard our interests, but also to support Ukraine,” von der Leyen says at an EU summit in Dublin.
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