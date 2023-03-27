Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Police use stun grenades against Tel Aviv protesters as rally disperses

Today, 1:41 am Edit
A protester and police during a demonstrations against the government's judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv, March 27, 2023. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)
A protester and police during a demonstrations against the government's judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv, March 27, 2023. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Most demonstrators at the main protest in Tel Aviv have dispersed for the night.

The remaining protesters attempt to reach Kaplan Street but are blocked by police.

Officers again throw stun grenades at the demonstrators to break up the crowd, after scuffles between police and protesters.

Police arrest a protester for spray-painting a street and disorderly conduct. Officers have arrested at least 34 demonstrators in Tel Aviv today.

A significant amount of debris, including metal barriers and signs, remains scattered on Tel Aviv’s central Ayalon highway.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.