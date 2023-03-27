Police use stun grenades against Tel Aviv protesters as rally disperses

Most demonstrators at the main protest in Tel Aviv have dispersed for the night.

The remaining protesters attempt to reach Kaplan Street but are blocked by police.

Officers again throw stun grenades at the demonstrators to break up the crowd, after scuffles between police and protesters.

Police arrest a protester for spray-painting a street and disorderly conduct. Officers have arrested at least 34 demonstrators in Tel Aviv today.

A significant amount of debris, including metal barriers and signs, remains scattered on Tel Aviv’s central Ayalon highway.