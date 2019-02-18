Polish Jewish leaders angered by Katz comments, fear harm to their community
Jewish Home heads nix PM invite to discuss their merging with far-right parties

Netanyahu’s been placing immense pressure on Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich to unite with extremist Otzma Yehudit, even though national religious party leaders are uninterested

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:46 pm 1 Edit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, February 5, 2019. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.

7:17 pm

Yesh Atid announces Knesset slate; Meir Cohen moves up to No. 2 spot

Yesh Atid announces its list for the upcoming Knesset elections.

Meir Cohen, who was placed at four in the last elections has moved up two spots. Faction head Ofer Shelach has moved up from six to three. New members in the top 20 include Orna Barbivai, Ram Ben Barak, Idan Roll and Tehila Friedman-Nachalon.

1. Yair Lapid

2. Meir Cohen

3. Ofer Shelah

4. Orna Barbivai

5. Yael German

6. Karine Elharrar

7. Yoel Razvozov

8. Mickey Levy

9. Elazar Stern

10. Pnina Tamano Shata

11. Ram Ben Barak

12. Yoav Segalovitz

13. Boaz Toporovsky

14. Idan Roll

15. Yorai Lahav Hertzanu

16. Aliza Lavie

17. Tehila Friedman-Nachalon

18. Moshe (Kinley) Tur Paz

19. Zehorit Sorek

20. Anat Knafo

6:52 pm

Yisrael Beytenu MK Robert Ilatov says he won’t run

MK Robert Ilatov announces that he will not run on the Yisrael Beytenu list in the upcoming elections.

Party chairman Avigdor Liberman is slated to announce his slate tomorrow.

Ilatov has served in the Knesset since 2006.

6:44 pm

Polish Jewish leaders angered by Katz comments, fear harm to their community

The leaders of Poland’s Jewish community express anger, saying they were offended by the words of newly appointed acting foreign minister Israel Katz, who quoted late prime minister Yitzhak Shamir who once said Poles “suckle anti-Semitism with their mothers’ milk.”

Michael Schudrich, Poland’s chief rabbi, and Monika Krawczyk, chair of the board of the Union of Jewish Religious Communities in Poland, write in an open letter that Katz’s words harmed them as Jews living in Poland.

6:00 pm

Smotrich declines PM’s invite for meeting on additional mergers on far-right

Bezalel Smotrich tells the Kan public broadcaster that he has declined an invitation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a meet at his Jerusalem office with fellow Jewish home leader Rafi Peretz to discuss the possibility of them merging with additional far right-wing parties, such as Otzma Yehudit or Yachad.

5:54 pm

Netanyahu to meet with Jewish Home leaders to discuss further merging with far-right parties

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited Jewish Home leaders Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich to a meeting in Jerusalem to discuss the possibility of them merging with additional far right-wing parties, such as Otzma Yehudit or Yachad.

Netanyahu has been placing immense pressure on the Jewish Home leaders, who themselves agreed to unite their factions last week, to further expand their party. The leaders have reportedly been hesitant of scaring away more moderate voters with such a merger and have pressed Netanyahu as to why he isn’t interested in taking in Otzma Yehudit or Yachad himself into the Likud party.

5:47 pm

PM stresses importance of bipartisan US support for Israel in speech to Jewish umbrella group

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stresses the importance of bipartisan support for Israel in the US.

Speaking to American Jewish leaders in Jerusalem, he acknowledges “growing opposition in some parts.”

At the same time, he stresses that support for Israel is at an all-time high.

“What’s important is that this support, which is stronger than ever, remains bipartisan,” he tells delegates of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organization’s annual Israel mission.

5:35 pm

Arab and Ethiopian women most discriminated against in job market, survey finds

Arab and Ethiopian women in Israel earn less than half of the average salary and are the most disadvantaged groups in the country’s job market, according to a survey of minorities in the labor market released today.

Overall, women’s salaries are fifty-nine percent of men’s salaries in Israel.

The annual Employment Diversity Index, put out by the Ministry of Labor, Tel Aviv University and the Equal Opportunities Commission at the Prime Minister’s Office, offers a bleak picture of employment opportunities for minorities in Israel, especially minority women.

5:35 pm

Israel-Central Europe summit canceled after Polish pullout

Poland has pulled out of a summit in Jerusalem, triggering the collapse of the entire meeting, after the acting Israeli foreign minister said that Poles “collaborated with the Nazis” and “suckled anti-Semitism with their mothers’ milk.”

The developments mark a new low in a bitter conflict between Poland and Israel over how to remember and characterize Polish actions toward Jews during the German occupation of Poland in World War II.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been due to meet with the leaders of four Central European nations known as the Visegrad group. With the Hungarian and Slovak prime ministers already in Israel and the Czech leader still planning to go, bilateral meetings were to go ahead instead.

— AP

5:34 pm

Beersheba mayor said to reject offer of No. 2 spot in Labor

The mayor of the southern city of Beersheba says he turned down Labor chief Avi Gabbay’s offer of a guaranteed place on the opposition party’s slate of candidates for April’s Knesset elections.

According to the Ynet news site, Gabbay offered Ruvik Danilovich the number two spot on Labor’s electoral list, which is reserved for a candidate of the party leader’s choosing. The 10th and 16th spots are also reserved for Gabbay’s discretion.

5:17 pm

Omani FM: No normalization with Israel without Palestinian state

Despite historic meetings Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held in recent months with Omani leader Sultan Qaboos bin Said and most recently with Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi, the latter asserts that Oman will not normalize its relations with Israel until a sovereign Palestinian state has been established.

Asked to describe the status of the warming relations, bin Alawi says “there is no normalization of relations with Israel, but rather an ongoing diplomatic process aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Palestinian problem.”

“The establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state is a condition for any normalization with the Israelis.”

4:43 pm

Twin bombing kills 13 in Syria’s Idlib — monitor

A double bomb attack killed 13 people, including 10 civilians, in Syria’s jihadist-held city of Idlib, a war monitor says.

The first blast was caused by a bomb planted under a car in the main city of the Idlib region, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.

After ambulances arrived at the site, a motorcycle bomb then detonated, the Britain-based monitoring group says.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which the Observatory said also wounded at least 25.

Idlib, the last major part of Syria still outside the control of the regime of President Bashar Assad, is held by an alliance led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham took administrative control of the whole of the region last month, after overpowering smaller Turkey-backed factions.

The Islamic State group also has sleeper cells in the area.

— AFP

3:40 pm

IDF soldier moderately injured in Gaza clash identified as American Yoadd Zaguri

The IDF soldier moderately injured in clashes along the northern Gaza border on Sunday night, has been identified as Yoadd Zaguri, who enlisted as a lone soldier from Los Angeles.

Zaguri is currently sedated and hooked up to a respirator after shrapnel from an explosive device hurled at soldiers struck him in the neck.

His girlfriend tells Channel 12 that Zaguri fought to enlist despite objections from his parents and bureaucratic obstacles he faced upon arrival.

Yoadd Zaguri. (Courtesy)
3:36 pm

Gabbay offered Haim Jelin spot on Labor list, but former Yesh Atid MK declined — report

Labor chairman Avi Gabbay offered former Haim Jelin the number ten spot on his party’s list, but the Yesh Atid MK declined the offer, Channel 12 reports.

Jelin quit the Yesh Atid party last week after chairman Yair Lapid reshuffled the slate to make room for incoming candidates in a manner that placed Jelin at a spot unlikely to make it into the next Knesset.

3:19 pm

Appeal to release Malka Leifer on bail for rest of extradition process rejected

A Jerusalem District Court judge rejects an appeal from the defense team of Malka Leifer that their client be released to house arrest for the remainder of extradition proceedings against her.

Yehuda Fried and Tal Gabbai, the two attorneys on behalf of the woman facing 74 charges of sexual abuse in Australia, assert in court that her detention over the past year has caused her mental state to deteriorate to the point where it is “life threatening.”

Judge Ram Vinograd says he could not release her on medical grounds unless he received an updated psychiatric opinion regarding her condition. He recommended placing Leifer in a psychiatric institution where she could be evaluated prior to a follow-up hearing two weeks later where he’d make his decision.

Both sides reject the proposal saying the process has dragged on long enough and that several district psychiatric reports have already been submitted on the matter — the most recent of which deemed that Leifer was mentally fit to remain behind bars and continue facing extradition hearings.

3:14 pm

Gabbay: Despite our disagreements, Livni was a central partner in fight for peace

Labor chairman Avi Gabbay, who abruptly ended his Zionist Union partnership with Tzipi Livni in front of live cameras last month, lauds the Hatnua leader in a statement released following the latter’s retirement from politics.

“Tzipi Livni is a central partner in a camp that believes in the rule of law, a political solution (to the conflict), and the preservation of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state,” says Gabbay.

“Despite the disagreements between us, on this day I would like to thank her and appreciate her contribution to the state. We will continue to wave the flags of peace and democracy.”

3:10 pm

Reservists called up in test of IDF automated phone system

The Israeli military tests its automated system for calling up reservists, in what it says is a planned exercise aimed at improving preparedness.

Beginning early this morning, reservist soldiers were contacted by the Israel Defense Forces’ automated phone system, the army says.

The reservists were not required to report for duty. The test was to ensure the phone system functioned properly, according to the IDF.

The military said the exercise was part of its 2019 training calendar “and is meant to preserve the fitness of our forces and their readiness.”

In recent months, the IDF has faced increasing criticism and scrutiny amid allegations by former military ombudsman Maj. Gen. (res.) Yitzhak Brick that the army, especially its ground troops, were not prepared for a large-scale war.

— Judah Ari Gross

2:59 pm

Japan’s Abe mum on Trump Nobel Prize nomination

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declines to say if he had nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, though he also emphasized he did not deny doing so.

Trump’s assertion Friday that Abe had nominated him for the honor and sent him a copy of the letter has raised criticism in Japan.

Questioned in parliament about Trump’s claim that he had done so, Abe says, “In light of the Nobel committee’s policy of not disclosing recommenders and nominees for 50 years, I decline to comment.”

Neither the prime minister nor his spokesman denied Trump’s comment.

— AP

2:58 pm

Police arrest 5 Palestinians said to have entered restricted area on Temple Mount

Police have arrested five Palestinians who clashed with Israeli forces on the Temple Mount.

According to police, officers arrived at the compound to prevent entry into the Gate of Mercy area.

The activists forcibly broke through the locked gate and proceeded to pray there.

2:50 pm

Levy-Abekasis said close to uniting her party with Israel Resilience

MK Orly Levy-Abekasis is in advanced negotiations to unite her Gesher party with Israel Resilience for a joint slate in the coming Knesset elections, Hebrew media reports.

Gesher sources say that unless something “dramatic” happens the alliance will go ahead, the Ynet website reports..

Last week Levy-Abekasis emphatically denied she was in negotiations with Gantz. Days earlier she had slammed Gantz’s party platform saying it was so badly written that her son could have done better when he was 12.

The progress towards unity came after Gantz committed Israel Resilience to implementing Gesher’s social issues plan and agreeing that the party would be a full partner to negotiations to form a future coalition, and would receive cabinet ministries responsible for social affairs, Ynet says.

Following the reports, the Likud party released a statement saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was working to ensure a unity deal between various right-wing parties, but not necessarily his own Likud, to prevent “wasted votes” on the right.

2:48 pm

Opposition laments Tzipi Livni’s departure from political life

Livni’s departure from the political arena is met with a flood of statements from opposition lawmakers who unanimously agree it was a loss and that she would be missed.

“Livni made a courageous step and Israeli politics is losing a worthy and significant person,” commented opposition chief Shelly Yachimovich of the Labor party. “I saw her as a partner in striving for peace and safeguarding democracy. I’m sure Livni will continue serving the country outside the Knesset as well and wish her luck.”

Meretz party leader Tamar Zandberg called Livni “a bright spot in a dark and racist Knesset,” saying she was particularly impressed with “her path from the deep right-wing to one of the most prominent pro-peace, pro-democracy and anti-incitement voices even while others remained silent.”

“She will no doubt be missed in the next Knesset,” she said, but added she was confident Livni wasn’t gone for good.

“I sat with Tzipi Livni in the cabinet, I sat with her in the opposition,” says Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid. “We did not agree on everything, but I appreciate honesty and reason. I appreciate the fact that she has a clear moral compass and the fact that she always stayed true to her identity, even when it was difficult. Israeli politics is losing a clear and important voice today. I wish her much success.”

