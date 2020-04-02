President Rivlin to hold storytelling livestream at 11:45 a.m.

Director-General of the Health Ministry Moshe Bar Siman-Tov is going into self-quarantine after coming into contact with Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, who tested positive for the coronavirus, the ministry says.

He will continue to manage the country’s fight against the disease while in isolation.

“Bar Siman-Tov will remain in quarantine in a specialized facility that includes a work space and the relevant communication equipment,” the ministry says.

The director-general says the ministry had prepared for such a situation.

“We planned for a possibility like this and prepared accordingly. I will continue to manage this event together with my managerial colleagues with digital tools,” he says.

“Needing to go into quarantine can happen to anyone, and we must abide by the orders. I continue to call for citizens of Israel to abide by the Health Ministry’s directives,” Bar Siman-Tov adds.