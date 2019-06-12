Prosecutors reject call by PM’s lawyer to delay hearing, deny documents missing

The state prosecution is rejecting a call by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s lawyer to delay the hearing in his criminal cases from October 2.

Officials rebuff Amit Hadad’s claim that documents are missing from the case files provided to the defense, and say the documents he had cited had been provided.

Hadad had claimed on Monday that he could not properly prepare within the allotted time frame and complained of “dozens of missing documents.”

State prosecutors say Hadad’s claim of “a supposed ‘mad dash’ to a hearing is baseless.”