Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026

Putin meets Iranian security council chief Rezaei in Moscow

By Reuters Today, 5:35 pm
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In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, ahead of their talks in Moscow on November 5, 2026. (Alexey BABUSHKIN/POOL/AFP)
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, ahead of their talks in Moscow on November 5, 2026. (Alexey BABUSHKIN/POOL/AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian security council chief Mohsen Rezaei at the Kremlin, the president’s office says.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov and military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov were also present in the Russian delegation for the meeting, an image circulated by the Kremlin shows.

Iranian state media reports that Rezaei delivered a message to Putin from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

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