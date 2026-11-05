Putin meets Iranian security council chief Rezaei in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian security council chief Mohsen Rezaei at the Kremlin, the president’s office says.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov and military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov were also present in the Russian delegation for the meeting, an image circulated by the Kremlin shows.

Iranian state media reports that Rezaei delivered a message to Putin from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.