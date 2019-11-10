Rabin grandson contrasts Netanyahu’s refusal to step down with late PM’s resignation in 1970s

Yitzhak Rabin’s grandson issues strong criticism of Prime Minister Netanyahu at a ceremony marking the Hebrew anniversary of the late premier’s assassination.

Yonatan Ben-Artzi contrasts Netanyahu’s refusal to step down ahead of his expected indictment on corruption charges to Rabin’s resignation as prime minister in 1977 after it emerged he and his wife had foreign bank accounts, something illegal under Israeli law at the time.

“Despite the historic opportunity to continue to lead Israel forward and despite [Rabin] believing with all his heart he was the right man to lead, he decided to take personal responsibility and give up his spot… for the sake of Israeli democracy,” Ben-Artzi says.

“This is the time to take responsibility, to give a personal example. Many years of governing have caused you to forget what it is to be human — take responsibility for your actions. If there is a stain attached to you, move aside, leave your position.”