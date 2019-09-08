Rabin’s granddaughter to Yair Netanyahu: Filth, your uncle would be ashamed

The Israeli military launches a large-scale exercise simulating war against Hezbollah and other pro-Iranian forces in the north of the country.

The drill, known in Hebrew as Even HaRosha, or Keystone, will largely be focused on the performance of senior officers and their staffs, rather than on fighting tactics and maneuvers, the army says.

“The goal of the exercise is improving the performance of the [IDF] General Staff and the various headquarters in war,” the IDF says in a statement.

The command units of the army’s air force, navy, ground forces, intelligence, logistics, communications and cyber units will participate in the exercise.

