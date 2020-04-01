Recovered from coronavirus, Prince Charles lauds healthcare workers, volunteers

Having recovered from coronavirus, the UK’s Prince Charles says he experienced only mild symptoms and praises health practitioners, volunteers and all those working to support society through the pandemic.

“The is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed,” he says of the illness sweeping the world.

“At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness.”

Charles remains in relative isolation at his home in Scotland.