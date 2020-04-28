Report: Cabinet approves entry of 80,000 Palestinian workers Sunday

Amid a reduction in coronavirus limitations, the cabinet has approved the entry into Israel next week of some 80,000 Palestinian workers in the construction and agriculture industries, the Calcalist financial daily reports.

The new authorization will enter into effect on Sunday, May 3, the paper says.

However the permits are for one-time entry that must last the entirety of the Ramadan period, as authorities wish to avoid daily congestion at checkpoints. Workers who return home will not be able to come back into Israel till the end of the Muslim holiday on May 23.

Employers will be expected to provide their workers with lodging for this period, as well as health insurance.