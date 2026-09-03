Report: Defense firms warn Netanyahu that budget delay threatens arms production, national security

The heads of Israel’s major defense companies have warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that production lines for some munitions could close within the next month unless the government takes immediate action, Channel 12 reports.

In a letter reportedly delivered to Netanyahu in recent days, the defense industry leaders say the Finance Ministry’s failure to transfer NIS 40 billion ($13.3 billion) promised for defense spending is endangering national security.

“In the absence of orders and given the government’s unwillingness to make commitments, we face the closure of production lines for some munitions within the coming month, in a manner that will impair the IDF’s ability to carry out its missions,” they are quoted as writing, calling for “immediate emergency action” to maintain production.

The IDF is also reportedly preparing spending cuts to avoid exceeding its budget, including an immediate reduction in reserve duty days and a halt to repairs of tanks and armored personnel carriers damaged during the war.

Purchases of fighter jets, attack helicopters and other aircraft could also be delayed by years, the report says.