Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026
Report: Hegseth extending US troop deployments in Mideast as Trump weighs declaring Iran war over
- See more Times of Israel on Google - add us as a Preferred Source
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reportedly been quietly extending the deployments of American troops in the Middle East through 2027, even as US President Donald Trump is said be considering declaring the Iran war over.
A Wall Street Journal report says Hegseth is keeping around 50,000 troops in the region and extending the deployments of warship crews, air defense units and paratroopers, citing “people familiar with the matter.”
At the same time, the newspaper says, Trump is in discussions with aides “about whether to declare the Iran war over,” even as some fighting was renewed this week with a number of tit-for-tat US and Iranian strikes.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here