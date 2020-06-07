The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Resurgence of coronavirus infections forces delay in train service’s renewal
Train services in Israel will not resume as planned tomorrow morning, amid a sustained rise in coronavirus cases, officials announce.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says discussions will be held on the matter at a Monday meeting of the so-called Coronavirus Cabinet, which will consider the steps needed to deal with the increase in cases, including the issue of public transportation.
The meeting had been expected to be held today.
The Transportation Ministry confirms that Israel Railways will not resume passenger services as expected, and instead continue preparations to restart at a later date.
“In light of the rise in coronavirus cases, Israel Railways will not resume the passenger train system tomorrow,” the ministry says in a statement. “The Transportation Ministry is preparing for its later resumption, subject to the Prime Minister’s decision and in accordance with the case data.”
Israel’s rail network shut down in March as part of the government’s efforts to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. Last week it was announced that it would resume on June 8, after a number of previous postponements.
Controversial coronavirus law to be discussed by cabinet tomorrow — Netanyahu
A controversial coronavirus law giving police expanded authority to enforce social distancing rules and track confirmed carriers will be discussed tomorrow at a cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office says in a statement.
The statement says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz have agreed that the legislation will then be discussed by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation.
Israeli jailed in Thailand to land in Israel tomorrow to serve rest of sentence
Nati Hadad, an Israeli man who was sentenced in 2018 to four years in prison in Thailand for operating an illegal medical clinic, as well as firearms offenses, will land tomorrow morning at Ben Gurion Airport to serve the remainder of his sentence in Israel, Hebrew-language media reports.
Hadad has been reported to be in ill health and to have attempted suicide, and President Reuven Rivlin last year sent the Thai king a letter asking him to hand Hadad a royal pardon due to his “critical medical and mental state.”
Rivlin said in March that the king had decided, following lengthy diplomatic efforts, to allow Hadad to return to Israel.
Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 400,000 — Johns Hopkins
The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 400,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that health experts say is still an undercount because many who died were not tested for the virus.
The milestone is reached a day after the Brazilian government stopped publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections. Critics have called the move an extraordinary attempt to hide the true toll of the disease rampaging through Latin America’s largest nation.
Brazil’s last official numbers recorded over 34,000 virus-related deaths, the third-highest toll in the world behind the US and Britain.
Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins. The US has seen nearly 110,000 confirmed virus-related deaths and Europe has recorded over 175,000 since the virus emerged in China late last year.
— AP
Finance Ministry announces outline for aiding national airline El Al
The Finance Ministry publishes its outline for aiding national airline El Al, which is nearing collapse and has been demanding significant funding to stay afloat after being gutted by the coronavirus pandemic that has brought international travel to a near-standstill.
According to the plan, the loan the company will take — with a state guarantee on most of the sum — will total NIS 250 million ($72 million). Additionally, El Al will issue stock totaling NIS 150 million ($43 million) and the state will promise to purchase those that aren’t purchased by others.
El Al notifies the Tel Aviv stock exchange of the Finance Ministry’s offer, which still requires approval by the company, the government and the Knesset’s Finance Committee.
comments