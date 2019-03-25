Rivlin tells residents of rocket-hit area ‘wicked terrorism won’t shake us’

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Mayor of region hit by rocket: ‘We didn’t think it would happen here’
Amir Ritov, mayor of the Lev Hasharon Regional Council, the rural council that is home to the village of Mishmeret where seven people were wounded early today from a Gazan rocket attack, visits the site of the attack.
“All these years we’ve been preparing for a scenario that seemed imaginary,” he says at the home hit by the rocket. “We didn’t think it would happen here, but here it is. Let’s hope it’s a one-time event.”
IDF rejects Hamas claim of ‘accident,’ says rocket launched from Hamas launchpad
IDF Spokesperson Ronen Manelis says the rocket fired early this morning was shot from a Hamas launchpad in the southern Gazan city of Rafah. He does not address claims by the terror group that the projectile was launched “by accident.”
“The launch was carried out by Hamas from one of the group’s launchpads. We see Hamas as responsible for everything that happens in Gaza,” Manelis says.
— Judah Ari Gross
IDF sends two brigades, one infantry and one armored, to reinforce Gaza division
The Israeli military sends two brigades to bolster the forces deployed near Gaza and calls up reservists for air defense units, an indication it is preparing for the possibility that the political echelon will order a forceful response to a Gaza rocket attack that struck a home in central Israel, injuring seven people.
The two reinforcement brigades — one infantry and the other armored — had been conducting training exercises which were cut short due to the heightened tensions. They constitute over 1,000 additional soldiers deployed to the IDF’s Gaza Division, a significant increase.
The military says a small number of reservists are also being brought in to serve on Iron Dome missile defense systems.
— Judah Ari Gross
Hamas tells Egypt rocket launch was ‘accident,’ promises probe
Hamas tells Egyptian security officials that the rocket attack north of Tel Aviv was an “accident.”
Palestinian media say Hamas is telling Egyptian intermediaries, in an apparent message to Israel, that it will launch an inquiry into the attack, and insists it did not give the order to carry it out.
Israeli officials, however, believe Hamas ordered the attack — which follows a similar rocket attack last week aimed at Tel Aviv — to test Israeli responses during the election campaign, according to Hebrew media reports.
Knesset defense committee chair: We won’t hesitate to order Gaza operation
The chairman of the Knesset’s powerful Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee says Israel’s leaders were willing to go to war in Gaza following today’s rocket strike north of Tel Aviv, even if it delays the April 9 elections.
“The political echelon won’t hesitate to order an operation in Gaza, even at the cost of delaying elections,” MK Avi Dichter of Likud, a former director of the Shin Bet security service, tells Army Radio in an interview.
Rivlin tells residents of rocket-hit area ‘wicked terrorism won’t shake us’
President Reuven Rivlin spoke with the local mayor of the rural council struck by the Gaza rocket early this morning, urging him to tell residents to “keep their heads up.”
The president told Lev Hasharon Regional Council Chairman Amir Ritov, “Our hearts are with you this morning, also here in Jerusalem.”
He noted three of his grandchildren, “two granddaughters and a grandson,” live in the Lev Hasharon council, “and this morning I told them to go to school and kindergarten as normal and that everything was OK.”
The president was briefed on the condition of the seven people wounded by the rocket attack, two of them infants, and about how rescuers responded to the incident, according to a statement from the President’s Residence.
“Tell everyone in your area to keep their heads up. We are with you and will not allow this wicked terrorism to shake us,” he told Ritov.
Human Rights Watch slams Trump’s expected Golan recognition as ‘illegal’
Human Rights Watch on Monday lashes US President Donald Trump for his promise to recognize Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights.
In a statement, the group calls the decision, expected to be ratified in a directive to be signed by Trump as Netanyahu visits the White House on Monday morning Washington time, a denial of “the reality of Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights” and warns it “would demonstrate disregard for the protections due to the Syrian population under international humanitarian law.”
The recognition is “particularly” worrying given “continuing, serious rights abuses by Israel in the Golan Heights,” the group claims.
It suggests Israeli violations amount mostly to Israel’s presence there, which violates the “prohibition against building settlements and extracting natural resources for the benefit of the occupier.”
“The fact that Israel offered Syrians in the Golan Heights Israeli citizenship, which most have declined, does not change the status of the territory as occupied. An occupation continues as long as the occupier maintains effective control over the territory and there is no widely accepted political settlement changing that status,” Human Rights Watch says.
“President Trump appears poised to drive a wrecking ball through the international law that protects the population of the occupied Golan Heights,” the statements quotes the group’s deputy Middle East and North Africa director Eric Goldstein saying. “If Trump follows through, it may embolden other occupying states to double down on their own land grabs, settlements, and plunder of resources.”
Islamic Jihad warns of ‘forceful’ response to Israeli strikes over rocket attack
The Iran-backed Gazan terror group Islamic Jihad warns it will respond “forcefully” to any Israeli strike on Gaza in response to the rocket attack that left seven Israelis hurt, including two infants, early Monday in the Sharon region north of Tel Aviv.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cut short a visit to Washington today after the attack, and says he will be returning to Israel to “oversee our response,” with most political factions in this election season calling for a stiff response against Gazan terror groups.
Islamic Jihad spokesman Ziad Nahala warns against “any aggression against the Gaza Strip,” saying “Israel’s leadership should know we will respond forcefully to such aggression.”
