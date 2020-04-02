Robert Kraft sends Patriots team plane to China to pick up protective masks

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sent the team plane to China to pick up new protective gear for medical personnel.

The plane was on the ground for just under three hours in Shenzhen as workers in masks and full-body suits loaded boxes of N95 masks onto the plane, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker had arranged to purchase 1.7 million of the protective face masks from several manufacturers across the country. The logistics of flying them out of China required more help, however.

Kraft and his son Jonathan also agreed to pay $2 million, or approximately half the cost of the masks, according to the report.

At Robert Kraft’s request, Massachusetts will send 300,000 of the masks to New York.

— JTA