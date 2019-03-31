Rocket warning sirens sound in Gaza area communities

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the Arab League summit in Tunisia and calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem.

“There is no Plan B. Without two states, there is no solution,” he says.

Guterres also notes recent violence between Israel and Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip, calling it “a tragic reminder of the fragility of the situation.”

Turning to Syria, Guterres says any plan for resolving the Syrian civil war must respect the country’s territorial integrity, “including the occupied Golan.”

US President Donald Trump last week recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria in the 1967 Six Day War and later effectively annexed in a move rejected internationally.