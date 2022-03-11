Russian defense minister says 16,000 volunteers from Mideast seek to join fighting

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says more than 16,000 volunteers — mostly from the Middle East — have appealed to join the war in Ukraine, during a televised security council meeting.

It is thought the volunteers are from Syria. Russia is seen as using its heavy military presence in Syria to gain a foothold in the Middle East, and President Vladimir Putin is considered one of few allies of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

During the meeting, Putin says he backs plans to allow volunteers to fight in Ukraine, where he has sent thousands of Russian troops in what he calls a “special military operation.”