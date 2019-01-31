Saudi Arabia, Arab allies end days of discussions in Jordan to coordinate policy

Top diplomats from Saudi Arabia and its allies wrap up two days of talks in Jordan’s Dead Sea resort on coordinating policy on the multiple conflicts gripping the region.

The closed-door meetings were a “consultation between brothers and friends,” Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi says in a terse statement shortly after they ended.

They were a forum “to exchange views on our regional issues and ways of cooperation to overcome regional crises,” he says, without providing any details.

Yesterday, when the six ministers held six hours of talks, Jordan’s King Abdullah II highlighted the “importance of coordination on the various issues and crises facing the region.”

The talks, which also involved the foreign ministers of Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, come just two weeks before a planned US-Polish conference on the Middle East where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to speak.

The Dead Sea meeting also comes amid debate over the return of Syria to the Arab League, which suspended Damascus’s membership in November 2011 as President Bashar Assad has emerged victorious from nearly eight years of deadly conflict.

— with AFP