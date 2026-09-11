Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026
Saudi Arabia says it temporarily shuttered vital oil pipeline due to attacks
The Saudi energy ministry said the vital East-West oil pipeline was temporarily shut down after several attacks on the pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions on Thursday, adding some people were injured and received medical treatment, state media reports citing a source at the Saudi energy ministry.
“The East-West pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions was subjected to several attacks on Thursday morning,” a Saudi energy official tells the SPA news agency, adding: “The pipeline was stopped as a precaution, and the attacks resulted in some injuries.”
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here