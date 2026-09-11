Saudi Arabia says it temporarily shuttered vital oil pipeline due to attacks

The Saudi energy ministry said the vital East-West ⁠oil pipeline was temporarily shut down after several attacks on the pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions on Thursday, adding some people were injured and received medical treatment, state media reports citing a source at the Saudi energy ministry.

“The East-West pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions was subjected to several attacks on Thursday morning,” a Saudi energy official tells the SPA news agency, adding: “The pipeline was stopped as a precaution, and the attacks resulted in some injuries.”