Security around Dutch Jewish community buildings tightened after Utrecht attack

The mayor of Utrecht withdraws advice issued earlier by his municipality for the city’s residents to stay indoors in the aftermath of a deadly shooting on a tram.

Mayor Jan van Zanen says in a video tweeted by the Utrecht municipality that the earlier advice to remain indoors was based on fears that shots had been fired at more than one location in the city.

He now says “that is not the case, as far as we know.”

Van Zanen says police are hunting for a suspect in the shooting that left three dead and nine injured. He says “there could be other suspects, we don’t know yet.”

