The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
September, March elections cost the country NIS 1.2 billion, Knesset learns
The Knesset Finance Committee hears from government finance officials today that the costs of the two elections that followed April’s inconclusive race will hit some NIS 1.2 billion — not including another estimated NIS 6 billion lost to the economy because election day is a work holiday.
The election for the 22nd Knesset on September 17 and the upcoming election for the 23rd Knesset on March 2 will cost the state coffers NIS 1,263,000,000 ($365 million), officials report to lawmakers.
The unprecedented repeat election in September was called after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition following the April race and forced a Knesset vote to call new elections rather than let rival Benny Gantz make the attempt. It marked the first time in Israel’s history that an election did not result in the formation of government. Both Netanyahu and Gantz then failed to form ruling coalitions after the September race, triggering the third race in 11 months, slated for March 2.
Trump blames Iran for ‘orchestrating’ Baghdad embassy attack
US President Donald Trump blames Iran for Iraqi Shiite militia attacks on US interests, and the current attack by militia supporters against the US Embassy in Baghdad.
“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the US Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible,” he says.
“In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”
Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019
Dozens of angry Shiite militia supporters broke into the US Embassy compound in Baghdad today after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire.
The embassy attack followed deadly US airstrikes on Sunday that killed 25 fighters of the Iran-backed militia in Iraq, the Kataeb Hezbollah. The US military said it was in retaliation for last week’s killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that it had blamed on the militia.
— with AP
Over 1.8 million Israelis live below the poverty line, government says
Some 1.8 million Israelis live below the national poverty line, an end-of-year government report says.
The annual Poverty Report by the Welfare Ministry and National Insurance Institute shows 1,810,500 people, 841,700 of them children, are defined as poor by Israel’s official poverty measures. That’s 469,400 families.
The figures show a rise in the number of elderly poor. The percentage of households headed by an elderly person that were under the poverty line rose from 21.8 percent in 2017 to 23.4% in 2018, while the percentage of elderly individuals who are poor rose from 17.2% to 18.8%.
Israel’s poverty line measures inequality, not absolute income. It is defined as half the median income, and so rises as incomes rise across the board. That means that the poverty rate itself is not enough to understand the financial and overall welfare condition of poorer Israelis. If the wealthy get wealthier, more people fall below the poverty line, even if their incomes are stable or even slowly increasing.
comments