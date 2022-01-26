Settlers throw rocks at Palestinian vehicles near Homesh outpost

A group of Israeli settlers earlier threw rocks at Palestinian vehicles that were going through a military checkpoint near the flashpoint Homesh outpost in the northern West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces says.

“IDF soldiers who were on the scene pushed back the rioters and detained one of them until the Israel Police arrived,” the military says in a statement.

Recent days have seen a number of violent attacks by Israeli extremists against Palestinians and left-wing Israeli activists.

In many of these cases, Israeli soldiers have been on the scene of the attacks but didn’t intervene to prevent them.