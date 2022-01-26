Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Settlers throw rocks at Palestinian vehicles near Homesh outpost

By Judah Ari Gross Today, 8:19 pm Edit

Judah Ari Gross is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

A group of Israeli settlers earlier threw rocks at Palestinian vehicles that were going through a military checkpoint near the flashpoint Homesh outpost in the northern West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces says.

“IDF soldiers who were on the scene pushed back the rioters and detained one of them until the Israel Police arrived,” the military says in a statement.

Recent days have seen a number of violent attacks by Israeli extremists against Palestinians and left-wing Israeli activists.

In many of these cases, Israeli soldiers have been on the scene of the attacks but didn’t intervene to prevent them.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed