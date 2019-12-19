Shaked to run as No. 2 on New Right, hoping to repeat April magic

Hebrew media outlets are reporting that Ayelet Shaked will run as the No. 2 on a New Right slate with Naftali Bennett.

Shaked had been rumored to be considering various options outside the party ahead of the March 2 vote.

Bennett and Shaked’s New Right failed to enter the Knesset in April’s vote, with many blaming the fact that Bennett insisted on leading the party. In September, they teamed up with their old partners Jewish Home and National Union, under Shaked as leader, and got seven seats, but the band split up quickly after.

A source close to Shaked told Zman Yisrael, the Times of Israel’s sister site, that she had been offered the No. 2 slot on Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu slate, but turned it down.