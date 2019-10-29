Six Syrian regulars killed in first major clash with Turkey

Blue and White head Benny Gantz tells Diaspora leaders that he will embrace “all streams of Judaism” when he becomes prime minister.

Addressing the Jewish Agency Board of Governors, which convened in Jerusalem this week, he also vows to implement a plan to upgrade a pluralistic prayer platform at the Western Wall, which the current government has indefinitely frozen under pressure from the ultra-Orthodox.

“When I will be the prime minister of Israel, I will visit your communities,” he tells the Jewish leaders, promising to “nurture pluralism” and back Diaspora Jewry’s requirements from increased security in the face of rising anti-Semitism.

In his 15-minute speech, read in English from a teleprompter, Gantz also reiterates his call for a “broad and liberal unity government.”

“If we want hope, we must have unity. If we want security, we must have unity. The divisive dialogue is steering our nation apart,” he says, without mentioning Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu by name.

Turning to regional security challenges, the former IDF chief of staff that “all options are on the table to prevent a nuclear Iran,” though diplomacy should be exhausted first before resorting to military action.

“This is not a slogan,” he says.

He also promises to “find regional partners” and not to “shy away from the prospect of peace,” which garners applause from the audience.

— Raphael Ahren