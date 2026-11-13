Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026

Slain Hamas chief’s bodyguard found guilty of knife attack in UK

Today, 5:36 pm
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A former bodyguard to slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has been convicted in the UK of having attacked a law enforcement officer outside his home in Birmingham.

Upon Mohammed Alfatih’s conviction, the court allowed for the publication of his name, which he had changed from Mohammed Naim. He is also the son of senior Hamas official Bassem Naim.

Alfatih, 40, was granted asylum in the UK in 2015 and granted citizenship five years later.

His Hamas connections were not disclosed to jurors, though, they were leaked to the media in September.

He was found guilty of unlawful wounding, possessing two knives and criminal damage, but acquitted on the more serious charge of wounding with intent, after attacking a court officer who had come to collect debts from his wife in October 2025.

Alfatih was under counterterrorism surveillance during the incident.

While in custody, he was re-arrested after German authorities accused him of involvement in an alleged plot to attack Israeli targets in Central Europe.

Born in Germany, Alfatih is expected to be extradited there after serving his UK sentence.

His conviction has prompted criticism from a British government source over how he was granted asylum and citizenship.

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