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Mossad chief reportedly in Washington for talks with top Trump officials on Iran

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) meets with new Mossad chief Roman Gofman, on June 17, 2026. (Prime Minister's Office)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) meets with new Mossad chief Roman Gofman, on June 17, 2026. (Prime Minister's Office)

Mossad director Roman Gofman is in Washington today for talks with senior officials in US President Donald Trump’s administration about Iran, the Axios news site reports.

The visit comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has worked to convince Trump to launch a renewed military offensive against Iran. Trump has said such an attack is less likely, as he prefers the current strategy of squeezing Tehran through economic sanctions and a blockade of its ports, but the president says he could return to using military force if deemed necessary.

Gofman is meeting today with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Axios says, citing three sources familiar with the matter. He is also expected to travel to Miami to meet Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff.

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