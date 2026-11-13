IDF says it detained 4 Palestinian terror suspects during overnight West Bank raid

Four wanted Palestinian terror suspects were detained by Israeli troops during an overnight raid in the West Bank, the military says.

Soldiers of the Paratroopers Brigade operated at several locations in the Jenin area following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet security agency.

The IDF says the four suspects had planned terror attacks on Israeli civilians and security forces, and two are affiliated with the Islamic State jihadist movement.

All four were handed over to the Shin Bet for questioning.