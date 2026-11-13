Eisenkot accuses PM of fueling anti-Arab racism, downplays chances of defections from his bloc

In a lengthy statement, Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of fueling anti-Arab racism in the wake of the October 27 election, and pledges to “exhaust all possibilities” to form what he terms an “emergency government.”

Eisenkot adds that he is “not troubled” by a reported threat by one of his Yashar party’s lawmakers, Elyasaf Peretz, to resign if the party forms a coalition with Arab lawmakers.

Eisenkot was tapped to form a government following the election, but his bloc has only 48 seats, short of a 61-seat Knesset majority. The Arab parties, which also oppose Netanyahu, have 19 seats, but much of Eisenkot’s bloc has objected to forming a coalition that relies on them.

Eisenkot says he won’t disclose what he was told by Netanyahu during a security briefing on Thursday, but asserts that “both the security situation and the internal state of affairs necessitate close oversight of the government during this sensitive transitional period.”

“For me, Israel’s security transcends all other considerations — it must never be exploited for political gain,” he says, in an apparent knock at Netanyahu.

Since receiving the mandate to form a government on Sunday, Eisenkot says he has reached out to all factions as well as individual MKs who he thinks are aligned with his previously stated four principles: recognition of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state; acceptance of the values ​​of the Declaration of Independence; mandatory service for all — whether military, national, or civilian service — to strengthen the IDF and expand its ranks; and recognition of Hamas as a terror organization and a commitment to dismantling its military and governing power.

“I am pleased to report that we are making progress in our discussions with our partners, while simultaneously working to explore every available option. I approach this process with a genuine commitment to forming a strong and stable government under my leadership. There is no other alternative,” Eisenkot writes.

He says his bloc is utilizing its “parliamentary majority” to take over parliamentary committees and advance legislation to establish a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 attack and to roll back the Netanyahu government’s judicial overhaul.

Eisenkot doesn’t specify whether he is counting the two Arab-led parties (Ra’am with its eight seats and the Joint List with its 11) in the aforementioned parliamentary majority. His bloc without them is 48 seats strong, compared to Netanyahu’s, which is 46 seats. The United Torah Judaism party used to be part of the latter bloc as well, but it refrained from recommending Netanyahu to form the next government due to frustration with the premier for not passing legislation mandating draft exemptions for Haredi students as promised during his outgoing term.

“The days when the outgoing government could act with unchecked, predatory power are over,” Eisenkot says. “The Knesset will once again become the home of… the entire nation.”

“Under our watch, there will be no more hurling insults at bereaved families, nor will there be any abuse of the authority granted to us by the people against other segments of the public,” Eisenkot says, knocking the conduct of Netanyahu’s outgoing government.

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Responding to comments by Miriam Peretz, who said her son and Yashar MK Elyasaf will resign from the party if Eisenkot forms a coalition reliant on the Arab parties, Eisenkot says he has known the family for 30 years and trusts the younger Peretz.

“I know that he trusts me and the choices I have made, and will continue to make. That does not concern me,” Eisenkot says.

“What does concern me is the vicious, ugly campaign currently underway, which includes thousands of crude and harsh messages directed at some of the Yashar Knesset members and their families — including bereaved families who have paid the ultimate price,” he reveals, adding that they have included incitement and threats.

“If anyone has an issue with the path I am charting, I am the person to address. Anyone who thinks that various proxies or toxic tactics will deter us clearly does not know us well enough,” Eisenkot asserts.

He goes on to call out the “racist and violent campaign of delegitimization fueled by the outgoing prime minister and his associates for political reasons.”

“Arab citizens of Israel are part of the Israeli story. The attempt to marginalize them and cast aspersions upon them as a group is an act that undermines the state. It dishonors the Declaration of Independence and the values ​​we take pride in as a Jewish and democratic state,” he says.

“Complex and critical weeks lie ahead. I am determined to overcome every difficulty and challenge in order to form a government and bring Israel back to safe shores,” Eisenkot says.