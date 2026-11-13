Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026

US military confirms Iranian attack on Bahrain, says it shot down two IRGC drones

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 4:25 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The American military confirms that Iran launched an attack on Bahrain overnight, the first such attack on a Gulf country since early September.

This morning, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have targeted a US early-warning radar in Bahrain, in response to an attack on a telecommunications tower in Iran’s southern Sirik county.

In a statement a short while ago, the US Central Command confirms that “the IRGC launched two one-way attack drones toward Bahrain,” but says that both were shot down by American forces.

“There were no injuries or damage,” CENTCOM says, contrary to the IRGC’s claims.

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