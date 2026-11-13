US military confirms Iranian attack on Bahrain, says it shot down two IRGC drones

The American military confirms that Iran launched an attack on Bahrain overnight, the first such attack on a Gulf country since early September.

This morning, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have targeted a US early-warning radar in Bahrain, in response to an attack on a telecommunications tower in Iran’s southern Sirik county.

In a statement a short while ago, the US Central Command confirms that “the IRGC launched two one-way attack drones toward Bahrain,” but says that both were shot down by American forces.

“There were no injuries or damage,” CENTCOM says, contrary to the IRGC’s claims.