Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026

IDF: 10 operatives, including Oct. 7 terrorists killed in Gaza strikes this week

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 4:37 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The Israeli military announces that it struck and killed more than 10 terror operatives in the Gaza Strip over the past week, including some who participated in the October 7 onslaught.

Additionally, the IDF says it bombed a weapons production site in Gaza this week.

According to the military, among terror operatives killed in strikes this week are:

Muhammad Atta Zaki Qishawi, identified by the IDF as a member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force who invaded Israel on October 7, 2023.

Ali Naim Ayesh Abu Osai, a member of the Saif al-Islam terror faction, whom the IDF says was involved in manufacturing weapons for Hamas. The workshop, belonging to Hamas’s weapons production headquarters, was destroyed in a strike, according to the military.

Hani Ibrahim Said Khudari, identified by the military as a commander of a supply platoon in Hamas’s Sabra Battalion in Gaza City, who also infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7 onslaught.

The army says the operatives were all advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

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