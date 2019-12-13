SNP head: I have strengthened mandate to push for vote on Scottish independence

The leader of the Scottish National Party says her party’s gains in the British election give her a “renewed, refreshed, strengthened mandate” to push for a new referendum on Scottish independence.

Nicola Sturgeon tells the BBC that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has “no right” to take Scotland out of the European Union. Scotland voted overwhelmingly against Brexit in the 2016 referendum.

Sturgeon says Johnson can’t block the Scottish people from “choosing their own future.” She concedes that Johnson now has “a mandate to take England out of the EU but he must accept that I have a mandate to give Scotland a choice for an alternative future.”

Scotland voted against independence five years ago in what was billed as a once-in-a-generation referendum.

