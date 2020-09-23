Some top rabbis said to back closure of synagogues on Yom Kippur

Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau says he’ll back the closure of synagogues on Yom Kippur if that’s what the government orders, the Ynet news site reports.

Rabbi David Yosef, a member of the Shas party’s rabbinical council, instructs his followers: “Please immediately close synagogues and study halls. Pray and study only outdoors,” according to the Kikar HaShabat website.

It’s unclear if they support the blanket ban on outdoor prayer that the government is reported to be considering.