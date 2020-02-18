Stars of David graffiti spray-painted on 2 Boston apartment buildings

Stars of David graffiti were spray-painted on two apartment buildings in a Boston neighborhood.

Police are investigating the incidents in the South End that occurred overnight Saturday as acts of vandalism.

It’s too early in that process to call the incidents anti-Semitic, Robert Trestan, executive director of the Anti-Defamation League’s New England office, tells JTA.

“Irrespective of motive, there is still an impact when religious symbols are painted on someone’s home,” he says.

Trestan credits the police with responding quickly and taking the incidents seriously.

Two large six-pointed gold stars were spray-painted on the exterior doors at 437 Shawmut Ave. and on the front of another nearby building.

— JTA