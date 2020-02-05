Sudan leader says Israeli flights can use country’s airspace

Sudan’s leader says the African country will allow flights to and from Israel to use Sudanese airspace, days after he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Uganda.

However, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan says that Israeli airliner El Al will not be allowed to traverse Sudan’s skies, according to Al Jazeera.

The use of Sudan’s airspace would ease air travel between Israel and South America by allowing for more direct flights.

Netanyahu said yesterday that Israeli had received permission to fly over Sudan and that only a technical matter remained before finalizing the agreement.

According to Al Jazeera, Burhan also says that Sudan’s cabinet and transitional ruling council will set up a joint committee to weigh the potential benefits and drawbacks of ties with Israel.