Summer holidays to be canceled as part of back to school plan — report

Israeli school children may be deprived of their summer holidays as part of a program to get schools up and running after the coronvirus closure is lifted, Hebrew media report.

According to the reports, school will be partially resumed from April 19.

Special needs schools and classes will be the first to return, followed by kindergartens, which will operate three to four days a week.

Fourth to six grades will continue with home learning for at least another week, while seventh and eighth graders will study in shifts with classes split into two. Ninth grade classes will also be split into morning and afternoon shifts.

No plans for high schoolers have been mentioned yet as the plan is to enable parents to work.

Teachers in high-risk groups will not return to school.