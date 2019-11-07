The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Supreme Court chief rebukes Prisons Service for cuffing Russian hacker’s legs
Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut reprimands representatives of the Israel Prisons Service for cuffing Russian hacker Aleksey Burkov’s legs during a court hearing on his pending extradition to the United States.
“You have a nerve, you asked for approval and didn’t get it, and you are acting against orders,” Hayut says.
During the hearing, Burkov’s lawyers file what they say is a letter of complaint sent by Russia to Israel saying Jerusalem has been ignoring a Russian extradition request for three years.
EU ‘concerned’ by Israel’s arrest of PA Jerusalem affairs minister
The European Union issues a statement saying its missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah are “concerned” about Israel’s arrest this week of the Palestinian Authority’s Jerusalem affairs minister Fadi al-Hadami for conducting political activity in East Jerusalem.
“This was his third arrest since he took office last April,” the statement says. “The EU Missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah are concerned about the recent arrests and raids on senior PA representatives in Jerusalem.
“The EU has consistently underlined that it will not recognize any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties. The aspirations of both parties must be fulfilled and a way must be found through negotiations to resolve the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of both states.”
Pompeo calls for ‘serious steps to increase pressure’ on Iran
The United States calls for “serious steps” to be taken after Iran resumed uranium enrichment at its underground Fordo plant in a new step back from its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal.
“Iran’s expansion of proliferation-sensitive activities raises concerns that Iran is positioning itself to have the option of a rapid nuclear breakout,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says in a statement.
“It is now time for all nations to reject this regime’s nuclear extortion and take serious steps to increase pressure.”
Iran’s plans to increase its nuclear activity at Fordow raise concerns that Iran is positioning itself for a rapid nuclear breakout. It is now time for all nations to reject its nuclear extortion and increase pressure.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 7, 2019
— AFP
French leader Macron laments NATO’s ‘brain death’ due to US absence
French President Emmanuel Macron says a lack of US leadership is causing the “brain death” of NATO and that Europe must start acting as a strategic world power.
In an interview with The Economist magazine published today, Macron says “what we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO.”
He says US President Donald Trump “doesn’t share our idea of the European project” and that the US shows signs of “turning its back on us,” notably by unexpectedly pulling its troops out of northern Syria.
Macron says European members of the 29-member alliance “should reassess the reality of what NATO is in the light of the commitment of the United States.”
Macron and Trump join their counterparts in London on December 3-4 for a NATO leaders’ meeting.
— AP
Netanyahu aides appeal against approval for police to search their phones
Two spokespeople for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party file an appeal to a district court against the authorization granted to police to search their personal cellphones as part of an investigation into their suspected harassment of a state witness in one of the corruption cases against the premier.
Attorneys for Ofer Golan and Johnatan Urich claim police illegally searched their phones as well as the phones of other suspects of attempting to intimidate Shlomo Filber, who provided the key testimony in the bribery case known as Case 4000.
They claim investigators told them information they had obtained illegally.
Labour ex-lawmaker says Corbyn unfit to lead, urges public to vote for Johnson
A former member of the Labour Party’s inner circle urges the public to vote for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Britain’s December 12 election, saying that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is “unfit” to lead the country due to anti-Semitism.
Ian Austin, one of former prime minister Gordon Brown’s closest allies, tells the BBC that the Labour Party has been poisoned by “anti-Jewish racism” under Corbyn’s leadership. Austin left the party in February over its handling of an anti-Semitism scandal.
“There’s only two people who can be prime minister on December 13 — Jeremy Corbyn or Boris Johnson,” Austin tells the BBC. “And I think Jeremy Corbyn is unfit to lead our country.”
Austin’s startling interview comes a day after deputy Labour leader Tom Watson, who has often clashed with Corbyn, announced he was stepping down. The two actions underscore the unease many Labour lawmakers have with Corbyn’s left-wing views, his leadership and his ambivalence over Britain’s ties to the European Union.
Since he took charge in 2015, Corbyn has moved Labour further to the left and away from the center ground staked out by former prime minister Tony Blair.
— AP
Iraq’s main port reopens; 4 more protesters killed in Baghdad
Iraq’s main port reopens after being blocked by protesters for five days, while in Baghdad, four protesters are shot dead while trying to remove security barriers in a major central street, security and medical officials say.
At least 24 others have been wounded as security forces fired live rounds and tear gas to disperse the protesters, security and medical officials say. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
In Baghdad, security forces open fire on protesters marching in downtown’s Rashid street, where the central bank is located, as they tried to remove barriers near two bridges that lead to the west bank of the Tigris river. Demonstrators have been trying to reach the Green Zone on the other side, which houses government offices and foreign embassies.
Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent weeks in the capital and across the Shiite south to demand sweeping political change. The protesters complain of widespread corruption, a lack of job opportunities and poor basic services, including regular power cuts despite Iraq’s vast oil reserves. More than 250 people have been killed since October 1.
— AP
EU voices ‘deep concern’ over Iran nuclear inspector incident
The EU says it is “deeply concerned” by an incident involving an inspector with the UN’s nuclear watchdog last week in Iran which led to her having her accreditation canceled.
In a statement delivered to a special meeting of the governing body of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an EU representative says: “The EU is… deeply concerned by the incident concerning one IAEA inspector.”
“We understand that the incident was resolved and call upon Iran to ensure that no such incidents occur in the future,” the statement says.
Reiterating the EU’s “full confidence in the inspectorate’s professionalism and impartiality,” the statement calls “upon Iran to ensure that IAEA inspectors can perform their duties in line with its legally binding safeguards agreement.”
Iran said earlier today it has canceled the inspector’s accreditation after she triggered an alarm last week at the entrance to the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.
The alarm during a check at the entrance gate to the plant in central Iran raised concerns that she could be carrying a “suspect product” on her, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation said in a statement posted online.
As a result, she was denied entry and briefly detained, it added, without specifying whether or not anything had been found in her possession.
— AFP
