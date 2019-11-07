Supreme Court chief rebukes Prisons Service for cuffing Russian hacker’s legs

Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut reprimands representatives of the Israel Prisons Service for cuffing Russian hacker Aleksey Burkov’s legs during a court hearing on his pending extradition to the United States.

“You have a nerve, you asked for approval and didn’t get it, and you are acting against orders,” Hayut says.

During the hearing, Burkov’s lawyers file what they say is a letter of complaint sent by Russia to Israel saying Jerusalem has been ignoring a Russian extradition request for three years.