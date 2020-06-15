Suspect in London rabbi stabbing due in court

A London man charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of a rabbi on a city street is due to appear in court.

The suspect in custody was identified as Stanley Francis of Stoke Newington, located in northeast London. He is scheduled to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today, the London-based Jewish Times reports. He also was charged with possession of an offensive weapon, according to the report.

He was taken into custody the day after the Friday morning attack on Rabbi Alter Yaacov Schlesinger of the Satmar Yeshiva in Stamford Hill, the Jewish Chronicle reported. The rabbi, who is in his 50s, is reported to be in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times on High Street in Stoke Newington.

Passersby detained Francis, who they said perpetrated the attack, until police arrived.

Police said they are “maintaining an open mind” about the motive for the attack, The Guardian reported. They have not yet said the attack was a hate crime or linked to anti-Semitism.

— with JTA