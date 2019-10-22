Syria’s Assad backs ‘popular resistance’ against Turkey

Syrian President Bashar Assad says he is ready to support any “popular resistance” against Turkey’s invasion of northeastern Syria.

The Syrian government has agreed, after Russia mediation, to deploy in areas Kurdish-led forces control in northeastern Syria after US troops withdrew. The US withdrawal had opened the door for Turkey’s offensive earlier this month.

Syria’s troop deployment sets up a potential wider conflict between Turkey and Syrian government forces. But Russia, Assad’s ally, is currently hosting negotiations with Turkey about arrangements along the border.

Assad says he has offered clemency to those who had joined the Kurdish-led forces, which his government considers secessionists.

Assad speaks today while visiting troops in another part of Syria.

This is his first tour of areas in the northwestern province of Idlib that were recaptured from opposition fighters. The majority of Idlib remains in the hands of Turkey-backed opposition fighters and jihadi groups.

— AP