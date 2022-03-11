Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

Tel Aviv mayor offers to broadcast Zelensky speech at Habima Square

11 March 2022, 12:11 pm Edit
Habima square in Tel Aviv, on September 22, 2020. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)
Habima square in Tel Aviv, on September 22, 2020. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai offers to broadcast an expected upcoming address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“This morning we offered the Embassy of Ukraine to broadcast the speech at Habima Square — so that the Israeli public can hear the President live,” Huldai writes on Twitter.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy says he and Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk agreed to schedule a date for Zelensky’s address in the coming days.

Zelensky had first asked to address the Knesset plenum, but Levy said the Knesset was going on recess, and the building is scheduled for renovations.

Instead, he is expected to address the Knesset members on Zoom.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed