Tel Aviv mayor offers to broadcast Zelensky speech at Habima Square

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai offers to broadcast an expected upcoming address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“This morning we offered the Embassy of Ukraine to broadcast the speech at Habima Square — so that the Israeli public can hear the President live,” Huldai writes on Twitter.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy says he and Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk agreed to schedule a date for Zelensky’s address in the coming days.

Zelensky had first asked to address the Knesset plenum, but Levy said the Knesset was going on recess, and the building is scheduled for renovations.

Instead, he is expected to address the Knesset members on Zoom.

