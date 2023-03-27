Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway reopens, hours after protesters removed by police

27 March 2023, 7:49 am Edit
Thousands of Israelis protest on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, March 26, 2023, after the dismissal of Defense Minister Gallant. (Screenshot: Twitter)
Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway reopens, a number of hours after it was eventually cleared of protesters.

Items such as benches and tents had to be removed from the thoroughfare, and the surface needed to be checked for damage.

Demonstrators blocked both directions of the Ayalon Highway and lit bonfires on the road into the early hours of the morning.

Water cannons were fired by police as mounted officers moved in to disperse the demonstrators.

An unconfirmed Channel 12 report said 600,000-700,000 Israelis were demonstrating late Sunday across the country, with protests reported from Kiryat Shmona in the north to Eilat in the south.

